Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 19:47

65-year-old missing from his home in Cork

John was last seen at approximately 8pm on Tuesday.
Missing person John Armstrong

Echo reporter

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 65-year-old John Armstrong, who is missing from his home in Glengarriff, Co Cork since Tuesday evening, September 6.

John is described as being 5 foot 11 inches tall with a medium build. 

He has short grey hair and blue eyes. When last seen, John was wearing a navy fleece, denim trousers and white runners.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

