UCC sets the scene for Other Voices concert in Cork

The popular winter music festival Other Voices is coming to University College Cork (UCC).

UCC’s iconic Aula Maxima, the much loved Honan Chapel, and the Glucksman Gallery will be venues for a spectacular night of music live streamed from UCC’s striking riverside campus on Thursday, September 29.

Honan Chapel. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Other Voices: Bringing It All Back Home promises to be an unforgettable night of music and song in Cork.

Hosted by legendary Other Voices presenter MayKay, the line-up will include a remarkable array of the country’s most brilliant musicians: Mercury Prize nominee SOAK, Cork-born, London-based rising star Cian Ducrot, a solo set from the magnificent Susan O’Neill, as well as an exclusive performance from critically acclaimed Cork-born experimental artist Biig Piig.

Performances across the UCC campus will include alt-electronic artist and member of the Soft Boy Collective Yenkee, art-punk Cork three piece Pretty Happy, three-part harmony trio Rufous Nightjar consisting of Branwen Kavanagh, Anna Mieke and Zoe Basha, plus a Sunday's Well - a band of UCC traditional musicians led by Caitlín Nic Gabhann, UCC’s artist in residence for 2022.

Susan O'Neill, performing at Other Voices at UCC Campus this September.

UCC President Professor John O’Halloran stated that the most beautiful campus in Ireland will echo with music and dance:

“The arts have the power to both inspire and bring people together. After two years of the pandemic our community will be brought together, as the most beautiful University campus in Ireland will echo with music and dance. We have exciting plans for the future development of arts and culture at UCC and we are proud to welcome home distinguished UCC alumnus Philip King. We thank Bank of Ireland for their support and hope this event is enjoyed by all both at home and across the world.”

The celebrations will commence with Other Voices of UCC, a free public concert in the Hub. The Violet Club will headline this concert which starts at 5.30pm on September 29. Other acts by UCC students and staff in the line-up include Goa, a pipa performer from China, an opera performance by Grace Murphy, a rap performance by Raphael Olympio and a lively session by the UCC Traditional Society. The event is open to all on a first come first serve basis. After the concert, the Other Voices main event will be live streamed on screen in the Hub from 7pm.

SOAK, performing at Other Voices at UCC campus this September.

South Wind Blows Producer, Other Voices’ founder and UCC graduate Philip King returns to his native city and the campus where he began his performing career.

“My own musical expedition began in UCC and was informed in every way by the music that I heard, the people that I met and the wonderful experience that I had as a student in the University. It is the realisation of a long held ambition to bring Other Voices back home to the beautiful campus of the University and to Cork City.”

Ian McMorrough, Director of Bank of Ireland Area South said:

“We are delighted to support UCC in bringing Other Voices to this fantastic campus. It is great to see the return of cultural events nationwide and Other Voices at UCC promises to be a unique and special evening for those attending at the University or watching around the world.

"Bank of Ireland would like to wish everybody involved the very best of luck with the event.”

Other Voices and UCC will stream Other Voices: Bringing It All Back Home live to the world from across the UCC Campus at 7pm on Thursday, September 29. Irish and international music fans can watch the performances for free on Other Voices’ YouTube and Facebook platforms.

Legendary Other Voices presenter MayKay

Limited access to the Other Voices: Bringing It All Back Home events in the Aula Maxima, Honan Chapel, and The Glucksman will be facilitated by a ticketed lottery.

Updates on the event and the lottery are available online.

Winners will be informed on September 23, 2022.

Full details are available on their website and by following #OVUCC on social media.

This collaborative livestream is produced in partnership by South Wind Blows, Other Voices and UCC and made possible with the support of the Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht and Bank of Ireland.