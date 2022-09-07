Cork barrister launching charity to raise awareness of ‘silent killer’

A Cork barrister is launching a charity to raise awareness of sepsis, the so-called “silent killer” which is responsible for approximately 20% of hospital deaths in Ireland.

Doireann O’Mahony, a barrister who specialises in medical negligence cases, plans to launch a new charity, the Irish Sepsis Foundation, this week.

“September is sepsis awareness month, so what better time for us to launch,” Ms O’Mahony told The Echo.

“Sepsis is a common and time-dependent medical emergency that can affect anyone and can be triggered by just about any type of infection.

“Sepsis is known as the ‘silent killer’ because its symptoms often mimic those of other illnesses,” Ms O’Mahony said.

“But the good news is that if it is identified and treated early, patients can and do recover.”

Ms O’Mahony said the more people who know about sepsis, the safer everyone would be, and with that in mind, her foundation’s principal aim would be to raise awareness.

Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition which occurs when the body’s response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs.

Sepsis is one of the most common causes of death in hospitals in Ireland, Ms O’Mahony said, with about one in five hospital deaths in Ireland involving sepsis.

“For something so widespread, I was truly astonished to learn that there was no charity here in Ireland dedicated to the issue.

“I’m proud to be playing a part in changing that though,” she said.

“I’m proud that together we have created this, and that people whose lives have been touched by sepsis will no longer feel alone, because we are here for them.”

Kieran Kramer, a well-known wedding singer from Carrigaline, developed sepsis in September 2020 as a result of receiving a bite from a horsefly.

“I spent nine-and-a-half months in CUH (Cork University Hospital) and nine surgeries later, they transferred me to the National Rehabilitation Hospital, I spent another six months in the National Rehab and I’m now in a wheelchair, trying my hardest to get out of it,” Mr Kramer said.

He praised Ms O’Mahony for starting the Irish Sepsis Foundation, and said he was delighted to help to raise awareness of sepsis.

“Doireann approached me a few weeks back and explained that this was something new she was starting up, and I said if I can help in any way, I surely will,” Mr Kramer said.

Ms O’Mahony said those involved in founding the charity are a group of ordinary people, all volunteers, who share the same vision.

“We want to raise awareness with the aim of preventing avoidable injury and death, and we want to ensure those affected no longer feel alone, and that they have somewhere to turn for support and a sense of community,” she said.

The Irish Sepsis Foundation will be launched at 5.30pm on Friday 9 September in St Peter’s Church on North Main Street.