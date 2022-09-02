Public urged to have their say on strategy for nursing and midwifery

MEMBERS of the public in Cork are being urged to participate in an open consultation process on the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland’s (NMBI) upcoming statement of strategy.

An independent, statutory organisation, NMBI is the regulatory body for nursing and midwifery in Ireland and works with nurses, midwives, and educators to protect the public by promoting excellence and progression within the professions.

The organisation is now in the process of developing its 2023 to 2025 statement of strategy which will inform the organisation’s strategic priorities for the next three years.

As part of this process, NMBI is calling for anyone who has an interest in nursing and midwifery — or in healthcare in general — and wants to have their say in shaping this upcoming strategy, to make a submission before the September 7 deadline. NMBI has received over 100 submissions so far.

The ongoing consultation phase has received submissions from registrants, patients, and service users, as well as additional stakeholder groups and members of the public, offering their feedback on the direction that NMBI should be taking for the coming years.

Speaking on the importance of the public consultation process, NMBI CEO Sheila McClelland, said: “Nursing and midwifery plays such a vital role in our society and that’s why we want to ensure our next strategy can maintain the high standards of care our professions are renowned for.

“We are open to opinions and feedback and want to have as wide a consultation process as possible. We are calling on registrants, patients and service users, as well as stakeholder groups and the general public to let us know what they think and inform the future strategy of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland.” President of NMBI, Essene Cassidy, said the NMBI is “delighted” with the response so far to the public consultation phase.

Those who wish to provide input to the strategy can complete a survey at eclv.ie/d2k. The closing date is 5pm, Wednesday, September 7.