'Bleak winter ahead': Stark warning for Cork as 1271 waited on trolleys in August

The INMO revealed on Wednesday that a record-breaking 9,603 patients were left without a hospital bed across the country in August, according to their Trolleywatch figures.
This is the third time that the monthly record has been broken this year.
More than one in eight patients waiting on trolleys in August were in Cork, as 1,271 people found themselves waiting on a hospital trolley for a bed.
Cork University Hospital (CUH) was ranked as the third most overcrowded hospital in the country, behind University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Limerick (UHL), as 919 patients were left in trolleys in CUH in August.
In the Mercy University Hospital, 345 people were without a bed this month, while in Bantry General Hospital there were seven recorded instances where a patient was left on a trolley.