Vehicle parade in Cork to mark National Services Day

The HSE is marking National Services Day with a vehicle display and parade in Co Cork.

National Services Day recognises the work that frontline, emergency, and security services personnel do.

A number of agencies will be involved in the vehicle display and parade in a number of areas in Cork today, with further events tomorrow, Sunday, September 4.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS), fire service, gardaí, coastguard, civil defence, Order Of Malta, Irish Red Cross, Defence Forces, search-and-rescue agencies, Irish Prison Service, and Road Safety Authority will all be involved.

In 2018, the then taoiseach Leo Varadkar designated the first Saturday in September as National Services Day.

Speaking about this year’s event, community engagement manager of the National Ambulance Service (NAS), Ger O’Dea, said: “This year is particularly important for us, as it is the first set of unrestricted events since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“We want to use this year’s events to especially remember all those that we lost and those who were affected in so many ways.

“Plans are well under way for this year’s events, which are due to take place in Castlebar, Castleblayney, Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny, Limerick, and Wexford.

“It is really fantastic to see our national dimension growing, and we anticipate that we will continue to expand our schedule of events further.

“National Services Day is a day of remembrance and celebration and we are asking the public to come out and show their support for our frontline, emergency, and security services personnel.

“I have no doubt that they will enjoy our parades and displays and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

The HSE is encouraging members of the public to come out and support the frontline and voluntary services along the route, wherever it is safe to stand.

The parade today will leave Midleton in East Cork at 11.30am and will approach the city via Carrigtwohill, Wilton, Bishopstown, and Ballincollig, finishing at 2pm on Kennedy Quay in the city.

There will also be a static display of vehicles, including the Road Safety Authority’s safety truck, at which visitors can test their driving skills and learn about road safety from 2-5pm.

This afternoon, there will also be a wreath laying at Cork City Hall with the deputy lord mayor at 3pm.