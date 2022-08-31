Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 11:00

Short-term plan to house 80 refugees at Páirc Uí Chaoimh confirmed

A spokesperson told The Echo that the department has contracted Páirc Uí Caoimh to accommodate people seeking international protection.
A drone picture of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Ballintemple, Cork. Housing will be allocated at the Blackrock end of the southern stand.

Sarah Horgan

PLANS to house 80 refugees in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a number of weeks have been confirmed by the Department of Integration.

A spokesperson told The Echo that the department has contracted Páirc Uí Caoimh to accommodate people seeking international protection.

However, they remain tight-lipped about the finer details of the project, adding: 

“We are not in a position to comment on contractors or contractual matters due to the commercially sensitive nature of this information.”

The department had previously requested that the stadium be used to facilitate accommodation on a temporary basis for international protection applicants.

It is understood housing will be allocated at the Blackrock end of the southern stand.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh staff will be taking an active role in the role in the project, providing support to the management company overseeing the day-to-day operations of accommodation. The facilities management company is also expected to liaise with the stadium’s current security, food, and cleaning contractors.

