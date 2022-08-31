Smiling faces back at school are ‘wonderful’: Cork students back after summer break

“IT is wonderful to see people’s smiling faces,” the principal of Mayfield Community School, Kieran Golden, said yesterday as their first-year, third-year, and fourth-year students began the new school year.

Substantial renovations were completed in the city secondary school during the summer months to cater to the growing student numbers, and staff welcomed pupils to the upgraded facilities.

Transition-year students Leah Kelleher and Rebecca Meade, arriving for the return-to-school induction day at Mayfield Community School.Picture: David Keane.

“We did loads of work during the summer,” Mr Golden said. “We upgraded three classrooms. We fully retrofitted them and did some painting to cater to the growing numbers.

“We also developed new accessible toilets. This school is very much the school of choice in this part of the city.

Third-year students Luke Wolfe, Jack Hourigan and Sean Ring, at the return-to-school induction day at Mayfield Community School.Picture: David Keane.

"We welcome all students. There is a very caring atmosphere in the school. It is a great privilege to see the young students grow over the next few years into young adults,” he added.

Spirits were high for the opening day.

First-year students attending the return-to-school induction day at Mayfield Community School.Picture: David Keane.

“The first day went great, great to see people, and great to see people smiling,” Mr Golden said. “It was good to see all the staff members again. Great to see people’s faces, as, over the last two years, we were meeting and greeting people wearing face masks.”

First-year students Cai Harris-Murphy and Sam Blackshields attending the return-to-school induction day at Mayfield Community School.Picture: David Keane.

“60 first-year students started with us this year, which is a very strong number. It was a mix of all emotions for the new students. Parents came with them on their first day and dropped them off. They are all good to go and very excited for the school year ahead.

“They will soon settle into their new environment. There is a very good induction process. They are very well-minded by their year tutor and by their class tutors. As part of their induction, they met all their teachers.

Transition-year students Anthony Crowley and James Mulligan, arriving for the return-to-school induction day at Mayfield Community School.Picture: David Keane.

“A lot of them will have friends coming in with them and they will soon be making new friends, which is great to see. It is a great day for the parish,” he added.

Mayfield Community School will open for all its students from tomorrow.

First-year students Tiana Hennessy and Sophie Desmond at the return-to-school induction day at Mayfield Community School.Picture: David Keane.

“We are going full hog once again on Thursday morning at 9am,” Mr Golden said. “We will have an address by the school principal and the school chaplain that morning. We are refreshed and ready for the new academic year.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people with open arms and we wish everybody the very best for the year ahead.”