'A site with a huge amount of history': Welcome for long-awaited activity at former Cork hospital 

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has commenced works on the site, including erecting a secure boundary around the site, and demolition of non-protected structures.
It is expected that enabling works will take several months, and will allow the LDA to complete the tender process for the appointment of a main contractor for the development.
The hillside site overlooking the Lee across from the Kingsley Hotel and Cork County Hall spans 14 acres, and includes the dilapidated building that was once St Kevin’s Hospital.
Planning has already been granted for 265 new social and affordable homes to be built on the site, including a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom townhouses, duplexes, and apartments. The first homes are due to become available in 2024.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Tony Fitzgerald, Lord Mayor of Cork when the St Kevin’s site was destroyed by fire in 2017, said it will be a “great boost to the northside”.
“It will create huge opportunities for people looking for social and affordable housing, and it brings to a conclusion the final question hanging over this particular site for a number of years,” he said.