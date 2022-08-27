Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 14:50

Cork bridge closed following wall collapse; emergency services at scene

Gardaí have advised that motorists should seek alternative routes.
The collapse occurred on the wall adjacent to the north-eastern side of the South Gate Bridge. Picture courtesy of Mick Nugent.

Donal O’Keeffe

Cork’s South Gate Bridge has been closed and will remain closed until Monday, following a wall collapse.

The collapse occurred on the wall adjacent to the north-eastern side of the bridge, at the river side of the Park It Here car park which adjoins South Main Street and the Grand Parade.

There is no access to French’s Quay and Barrack Street from South Main Street as the Fire Service is liaising with an engineer to assess the damage.

Gardaí have advised that motorists seek alternative routes and said the South Gate Bridge will remain closed until “at least” Monday.

A garda source said a number of cars had been removed from the car park.

Sinn Féin city councillor Mick Nugent said he was hopeful the bridge would be reopened on Monday.

“This latest collapse illustrates that we urgently need a complete scoping exercise to determine the status of all of our quay walls and bridges,” Cllr Nugent said.

This is the latest in a number of quay collapses along that stretch of the River Lee.

In February Cork city councillor Kieran McCarthy said that a separate portion of damaged quay wall by the South Gate Bridge would need to be repaired urgently ahead of any construction work on the events centre.

City Hall engineers attend site of quay wall damage in Cork

