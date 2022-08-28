Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 08:00

'Faeries, Felons and Fine Gentlemen' all to be found in the Glen 

Six mills once punctuated the valley that is the Glen River Park today. 
'Faeries, Felons and Fine Gentlemen' all to be found in the Glen 

“A Walk in the Glen” with Gerard O’Brien. The walk took place on Saturday, August 20th and was part of Mayfield Library’s programme for Heritage Week.

Donal O’Keeffe

A new book celebrating the history of Glen is due to be launched in Mayfield Library next month for Culture Night.

Faeries, Felons and Fine Gentlemen by Gerard Martin O'Brien looks at the history of what is now Cork’s Glen River Park. The book traces the area’s progression from being a proto-industrial zone in the early eighteenth century to becoming the public amenity space it is today.

Six mills once punctuated the valley that is the Glen River Park today: four corn mills, a flax mill, and an iron mill. In 1803, a distillery was added, and it later became Goulding’s first fertiliser factory in 1856.

Gerard O’Brien’s new book rediscovers these lost buildings and their owners, from the Dodge family in the 1700’s to Sir Basil Goulding, who donated the Glen to be used as a public amenity.

Fortunes were made and lost along the way: the hapless Humphreys Manders went bankrupt, Daniel Callaghan became the richest self-made man in Cork, and Anthony Perrier patented one of the first continuous whiskey stills in Europe.

Gerard O’Brien left Cork many years ago, but his father worked for Goulding Fertilizers when the firm was still located in the Glen, and his family lived in one of the just three houses that were located in the Glen’s idyllic setting.

Mayfield librarian Richard Forrest said Mr O’Brien’s new book Faeries, Felons and Fine Gentlemen : A History of the Glen 1700 to 1980 combined well-researched history with personal recollection and it was excellently illustrated.

“Gerard’s recent walk through the Glen for Heritage Week was a wonderful blend of historical interpretation and personal recollection, and his book is really recommended to all those who enjoy the Glen’s tranquil setting,” Mr Forest told The Echo.

Faeries, Felons and Fine Gentlemen by Gerard Martin O'Brien is published by Blue Horse Press and will be launched at Mayfield Library on Culture Night, September 23.

Read More

‘We cannot afford to lose this’: Group seeks to protect Cork city's last wilderness

More in this section

LATEST: Cork city bridge reopens to traffic following wall collapse LATEST: Cork city bridge reopens to traffic following wall collapse
Garda Stock Hundreds of Gardaí to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover
Public invited to partake in community forums on sustainable transport plans for Cork Public invited to partake in community forums on sustainable transport plans for Cork
cork historynorthside
<p>Cyclists for the World Naked Bike Ride Cycle down Patrick Street. Picture: David Hegarty</p>

You can leave your hat on: Dozens take part in naked bike ride through Cork city 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more