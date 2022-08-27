More power to laity, less focus on priesthood, says Cork Bishop

BISHOP Fintan Gavin has said the Catholic Church will have to be less focused around the priesthood if it is to renew itself.

The Bishop of Cork and Ross said an ageing clergy, combined with declining vocations, would necessitate a greater role for lay Catholics in the work of spreading the Gospel.

He told The Echo the Catholic Church in Ireland was now paying the price for its past dominance, which, he said, had led to its corruption.

“Power corrupts, and the abuse of children, the abuse of women, the abuse of power, all of those things happened when power corrupted,” he said.

Bishop Gavin said his own work with abuse survivors had given him a sense of the reality of their experiences, describing one such meeting as “a game-changer”.

The Bishop said he would support survivors and relatives calling for an investigation into the former mother and baby institution at Bessborough.

He likened community leaders like the Life Centre’s Don O’Leary and Penny Dinners’ Caitriona Twomey to “prophets”, saying their work was inspired by Christianity.

Bishop Gavin was speaking ahead of the publication of a pastoral letter, which will be read at all Masses throughout the diocese, outlining a re-organisation of parish structures.