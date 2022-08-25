Cork-based charity needs supports to expand trauma counselling service for Ukraine war refugees

CORK-based charity Together-Razem is calling out for more support to expand its trauma counselling service, which it has been providing to people who have fled the war in Ukraine.

Under its Together4Ukraine project, the national charity which supports people from Eastern Europe living in Ireland has been providing trauma counselling since July to Ukrainian refugees.

The service offers a six-week course of treatment, available in Ukrainian and Russian, which involves assessing the impact of trauma, providing support and building up resilience.

The counselling is being provided by a qualified Ukrainian-speaking professional psychotherapist, accredited with the IACP (Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy).

The latest impact figures released by Together-Razem show that up until 31st July, it has assisted 1,030 refugees from Ukraine who have come to live in Ireland since the Russian invasion on 24th February.

As part of the wide ranging supports the charity has offered to people arriving into Ireland from Ukraine, Together-Razem has already provided 26 trauma counselling sessions to nine Ukrainian refugees, free of charge.

The charity say 17 more people are on a waiting list and registered to access the service, but there are limited resources.

Additional funding is also required to expand the trauma support services, for example to provide a helpline in Ukrainian, as well as trauma and stress management tools.

Voyteck Białek, CEO of Together-Razem, said: “It is very important for Ukrainian refugees to look after their mental health. They have gone through enormous turmoil, with displacement and worry about family and friends still in Ukraine. Being able to help support their wellbeing through the trauma counselling service is a vital part of our work,” he added.

Enquiries about the trauma counselling service can be made via the Together4Ukraine Hub by phoning 021-4505153, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9.00am-5.00pm (closed 1.00pm-2.00pm), and Thursdays, 9.00am-1.00pm.

For anyone who would like to help Together-Razem’s mission, they can make a donation here.