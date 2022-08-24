Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 16:49

Ukrainians mark their Independence Day with Cork city centre march

Speaking to The Echo, organiser Olesia Zhytkova said the march had many meanings.
Ukrainians living in Cork during a march through Cork City centre for Ukraine Independence day. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Roisin Burke

Ukrainian people in Cork marched the streets of the city on Wednesday.

Between 100 and 150 Ukrainian people marched with banners and signs while chanting in their native tongue on Ukraine’s Independence day.

The organiser also said the march was to thank the defenders and armed forces that defend their country as well as thanking the Irish people that support them.
Speaking to The Echo, organiser Olesia Zhytkova said the march had many meanings.

“It is a celebration of the Independence day of Ukraine, but also it is marking six months of full scale war between Russia and Ukraine and we want to highlight this.” 

The march began at Grand Parade and made its way down Patrick Street, across Winthrop Street and back up Oliver Plunkett Street.

“People are starting to forget, the war is still here, in our country and in Europe, it’s important to remember helping Ukraine is helping Europe.”
There were members of the Gardaí on hand to ensure the safety of all road users while the march was underway.

The Ukrainian woman said a key part of the march was to remind people that the war is still, very much, ongoing.

