Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 14:50

Thousands expected to attend Michael Collins centenary commemoration

The event will be marked by a historic address by the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.
Thousands expected to attend Michael Collins centenary commemoration

Fidelma Collins, Grand Niece and Eleanor Moore, Great Grand Niece of Michael Collins looking at the bust of Michael Collins at civic reception for the family of Michael Collins for the opening of the new exhibition ‘By a Treaty Divided – The Civil War in Cork’ in the Cork Public Museum

Cate McCurry

Thousands of people are expected to attend a centenary commemoration of the death of Michael Collins in Cork today.

The event will be marked by a historic address by the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin will become the first Fianna Fáil Taoiseach to speak at a commemoration for Mr Collins.

He will join Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in delivering a joint oration, with the ceremony beginning at 3pm.

Michael Collins was shot and killed during an ambush by anti-Treaty forces on August 22, 1922 near Béal na Blath. 

Descendants of Mr Collins will travel from across the world to attend today’s event to mark the eve of the leader’s death 100 years ago.

They will join the thousands of people who will travel from across Ireland to mark the anniversary of his death.

They will gather at the ambush site at Báal na Bláth, where the Michael Collins Memorial Cross is situated.

A major plan to oversee the event will involve multiple agencies, including the Defence Forces, An Garda Siochana and emergency Services.

A number of roads surrounding the area will be closed and there will no car access or parking near the monument.

Those who plan to attend the event have been asked to park in designated areas and walk to event.

Read More

Coveney: Michael Collins would be  'extraordinarily proud' of Ireland but would demand more action on homelessness

More in this section

Coveney: Michael Collins would be  'extraordinarily proud' of Ireland but would demand more action on homelessness Coveney: Michael Collins would be  'extraordinarily proud' of Ireland but would demand more action on homelessness
Half of all hate crimes in Southern region in 2021 happened in Cork city Half of all hate crimes in Southern region in 2021 happened in Cork city
Final day of Cork on a Fork: What's on?  Final day of Cork on a Fork: What's on? 
cork centenarywest cork
'A history-making time for our city': New exhibition launched in city museum 

'A history-making time for our city': New exhibition launched in city museum 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more