Thousands expected to attend Michael Collins centenary commemoration

Thousands of people are expected to attend a centenary commemoration of the death of Michael Collins in Cork today.

The event will be marked by a historic address by the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin will become the first Fianna Fáil Taoiseach to speak at a commemoration for Mr Collins.

He will join Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in delivering a joint oration, with the ceremony beginning at 3pm.

Michael Collins was shot and killed during an ambush by anti-Treaty forces on August 22, 1922 near Béal na Blath.

Descendants of Mr Collins will travel from across the world to attend today’s event to mark the eve of the leader’s death 100 years ago.

They will join the thousands of people who will travel from across Ireland to mark the anniversary of his death.

They will gather at the ambush site at Báal na Bláth, where the Michael Collins Memorial Cross is situated.

A major plan to oversee the event will involve multiple agencies, including the Defence Forces, An Garda Siochana and emergency Services.

A number of roads surrounding the area will be closed and there will no car access or parking near the monument.

Those who plan to attend the event have been asked to park in designated areas and walk to event.