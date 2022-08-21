Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 09:00

Final day of Cork on a Fork: What's on? 

It’s the final day of Cork’s inaugural foodie fest, Cork on a Fork, and there’s still time to get out and about in the city today to get a flavour of what's going on. 
Final day of Cork on a Fork: What's on? 

Cork soprano Emma Nash performing on Princes Street during Cork on a Fork Festival. Photo Joleen Cronin

Ellen O'Regan

It’s the final day of Cork’s inaugural foodie fest, Cork on a Fork, and there’s still time to get out and about in the city today to get a flavour of what's going on. 

The five day celebration of food featured a long-table style street dinner, unique experiences, food trails, tasting masterclasses, street events, bite-size food talks, cooking demos, free events, Cork on a Fork specials, family fun, night-time food experiences and more.

Kickstart your morning with an energy ball and a health shot from the Imperial’s head chef Ali in Sketch, as from 11am to 1pm they’re hosting Stretch at Sketch, which also includes a 45 minute yoga class with yogi Hazel from The Yoga Tree, followed by 3-courses of gorgeous fresh local produce (vegan and vegetarian catered for), and attendees will be given a goodie bag to take home.

The award winning Palestinian Izz Café will be making and tasting three unique coffee roasts from 11:30am to 12:30pm, as owner Izzedeen talks through the process right from green coffee bean. Guests are also treated to a copper coffee pot and a coffee bag.

Cork soprano Emma Nash performing on Princes Street with diner Paul Mansfield during Cork on a Fork Festival. Photo Joleen Cronin
Cork soprano Emma Nash performing on Princes Street with diner Paul Mansfield during Cork on a Fork Festival. Photo Joleen Cronin

At lunchtime, enjoy some jazz on Pembroke Street from 1pm to 3pm, or head over to the Metropole for a special Cork on a Fork afternoon tea between 1pm and 3:30pm. The Met x Maharani Afternoon Tea brings an “India meets Cork” fusion, inspired by local producer Maharani Gin and presented by The Met's new head chef Vasil Baci.

The Maldron Hotel are hosting a Family Barbeque on Beasley Street from 1pm to 5pm, with kids activities like giant Jenga, connect four, tug of war and more courtesy of Lets Play Cork – or you can go on a free guided tour of the Crawford Gallery’s major summer exhibition, Meat and Potatoes, at 2pm.

The Cornstore are hosting Tapas on the Terrace all afternoon from 2pm to 6pm, where you can enjoy a Summer Bertha’s Gin (a local gin, distilled at Ballyvolane House, Castlelyons) with a choice of locally sourced Cornstore Tapas.

Or why not treat yourself to a walking food tour of Cork on Sunday evening from 4:30pm to 7:30pm? Taste of Cork Tapas Experience will take you through Cork’s vibrant new outdoor dining areas on a Tapas Trail, exploring the foods and drinks of the area.

Pictured on a Cork Food History Tour during Cork on a Fork Festival. Photography By Gerard McCarthy. 
Pictured on a Cork Food History Tour during Cork on a Fork Festival. Photography By Gerard McCarthy. 

You can also take part in the Cork on a Fork Special Trail, as participating restaurants and venues have special Cork on a Fork menus, specials, and tasting plates to try out the best in local produce.

Finally, remember to get the last few punches on your Café “Disloyalty Card” today, that will get you your fifth coffee free as you try out different independent cafes across the city.

Cork on a Fork Fest is supported by Cork City Council, in partnership with the local hospitality sector and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to establish Cork city as a vibrant food destination and as part of Cork’s efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy, in support of the Report of the National Night-Time Economy Taskforce.

For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest or @corkonaforkfest on social media.

Read More

'Children being treated like numbers, not people': 10,000 children in Cork on waiting lists

More in this section

Half of all hate crimes in Southern region in 2021 happened in Cork city Half of all hate crimes in Southern region in 2021 happened in Cork city
Business with longest unbroken presence at Cork city's English Market to close Business with longest unbroken presence at Cork city's English Market to close
Charity concert series at West Cork recording studio concludes this weekend Charity concert series at West Cork recording studio concludes this weekend
corkcork on a forkfood festivalfoodprinces street
Coveney: Michael Collins would be 

Coveney: Michael Collins would be 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more