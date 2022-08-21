Final day of Cork on a Fork: What's on? 

It’s the final day of Cork’s inaugural foodie fest, Cork on a Fork, and there’s still time to get out and about in the city today to get a flavour of what's going on.

The five day celebration of food featured a long-table style street dinner, unique experiences, food trails, tasting masterclasses, street events, bite-size food talks, cooking demos, free events, Cork on a Fork specials, family fun, night-time food experiences and more.

Kickstart your morning with an energy ball and a health shot from the Imperial’s head chef Ali in Sketch, as from 11am to 1pm they’re hosting Stretch at Sketch, which also includes a 45 minute yoga class with yogi Hazel from The Yoga Tree, followed by 3-courses of gorgeous fresh local produce (vegan and vegetarian catered for), and attendees will be given a goodie bag to take home.

The award winning Palestinian Izz Café will be making and tasting three unique coffee roasts from 11:30am to 12:30pm, as owner Izzedeen talks through the process right from green coffee bean. Guests are also treated to a copper coffee pot and a coffee bag.

Cork soprano Emma Nash performing on Princes Street with diner Paul Mansfield during Cork on a Fork Festival. Photo Joleen Cronin

At lunchtime, enjoy some jazz on Pembroke Street from 1pm to 3pm, or head over to the Metropole for a special Cork on a Fork afternoon tea between 1pm and 3:30pm. The Met x Maharani Afternoon Tea brings an “India meets Cork” fusion, inspired by local producer Maharani Gin and presented by The Met's new head chef Vasil Baci.

The Maldron Hotel are hosting a Family Barbeque on Beasley Street from 1pm to 5pm, with kids activities like giant Jenga, connect four, tug of war and more courtesy of Lets Play Cork – or you can go on a free guided tour of the Crawford Gallery’s major summer exhibition, Meat and Potatoes, at 2pm.

The Cornstore are hosting Tapas on the Terrace all afternoon from 2pm to 6pm, where you can enjoy a Summer Bertha’s Gin (a local gin, distilled at Ballyvolane House, Castlelyons) with a choice of locally sourced Cornstore Tapas.

Or why not treat yourself to a walking food tour of Cork on Sunday evening from 4:30pm to 7:30pm? Taste of Cork Tapas Experience will take you through Cork’s vibrant new outdoor dining areas on a Tapas Trail, exploring the foods and drinks of the area.

Pictured on a Cork Food History Tour during Cork on a Fork Festival. Photography By Gerard McCarthy.

You can also take part in the Cork on a Fork Special Trail, as participating restaurants and venues have special Cork on a Fork menus, specials, and tasting plates to try out the best in local produce.

Finally, remember to get the last few punches on your Café “Disloyalty Card” today, that will get you your fifth coffee free as you try out different independent cafes across the city.

Cork on a Fork Fest is supported by Cork City Council, in partnership with the local hospitality sector and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to establish Cork city as a vibrant food destination and as part of Cork’s efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy, in support of the Report of the National Night-Time Economy Taskforce.

For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest or @corkonaforkfest on social media.