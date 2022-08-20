Cork councillor makes case to re-open Midleton to Youghal railway line

A CORK city councillor has called for the restoration of the Midleton to Youghal rail service, even though work is currently underway on the creation of a greenway along the disused line.

Ted Tynan, who is a member of Cork City Council, said reopening the Midleton to Youghal line, even along a single track, would be of significant environmental benefit.

“I welcome the proposal to upgrade the rail line from Glounthaune to Midleton, as I believe that the increased frequency of services as a result of the doubling of tracking and electrification of this line will lead to a significant increase in passengers using the services,” Councillor Tynan said.

“This will lead to a decrease in car journeys made from Midleton and Carrigtwohill with a consequent reduction in CO2 emissions, at a time when this is so important due to climate change.

“I believe, however, that the line should be reopened to Youghal as was planned when the Glounthaune to Midleton section was reopened a number of years ago,” Cllr Tynan said.

He added that the case for reopening the Midleton to Youghal line was even stronger when heavy traffic flows on the Midleton to Youghal road were taken into account.

“This results in long tailbacks on the approaches to Castlemartyr and Killeagh on a daily basis, and the area would benefit from a rail link which would alleviate much of this congestion and reduce CO2 emissions as well,” Cllr Tynan said.

“There would also be potential for day trippers to use the seaside amenity which Youghal has to offer, especially during the summer period,” he said.

Mr Tynan said he was aware that work is currently in progress on putting a greenway on the route of this section of line, but he believed that this should cease.

“Instead of a greenway, the Midleton to Youghal line should be reopened, even on a single track basis, which would have a far more positive environmental impact.

“It is estimated that the reopening of Midleton to Youghal rail line would replace approximately 8,000 car journeys per day,” Mr Tynan added.