Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 21:16

Only 128 days away: Brown Thomas Christmas Shop open for business

Whether you're a Santa fanatic or a seasonal scrooge, you may or may not be delighted to hear that the Brown Thomas Christmas Shop is back
Only 128 days away: Brown Thomas Christmas Shop open for business

Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Ellen O'Regan

Depending on whether you're a Santa fanatic or a seasonal scrooge, you may or may not be delighted to hear that Brown Thomas' Christmas Shop is open for business. 

With it being only 128 days until Christmas, Brown Thomas officially unveiled its Christmas Shop on Thursday, showcasing an extraordinary selection of stunning and stylish festive offerings.

The Brown Thomas Christmas Shop is open for business on Patrick's Street
The Brown Thomas Christmas Shop is open for business on Patrick's Street

Launching in the Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores and online at Brownthomas.com, the Christmas Shop is renowned for offering an endless choice of the finest decorations, Christmas trees, stockings, crackers, wreaths and garlands across a variety of festive themes.

The Christmas Shop has opened more than a month before Halloween, as pumpkins are still filling the shelves in other stores. Pic: Dunnes in Macroom
The Christmas Shop has opened more than a month before Halloween, as pumpkins are still filling the shelves in other stores. Pic: Dunnes in Macroom

Staff at Brown Thomas in Patrick's Street say stock is already flying off the shelves, with shoppers already in the festive spirit four months out from the big day. 

Read More

'I think we're ready to rise from the ashes': DOSE promises to be a tonic for music scene in Cork

More in this section

Indiependence reveals dates and ticket details for 2023 Indiependence reveals dates and ticket details for 2023
Energy costs Increased reports of discoloured water in city area
'I think we're ready to rise from the ashes': DOSE promises to be a tonic for music scene in Cork 'I think we're ready to rise from the ashes': DOSE promises to be a tonic for music scene in Cork
christmasbrown thomasdecorationschristmas shop
<p>Gardaí in West Cork were surprised to pull over a "very youthful" looking pensioner recently, as the disqualified driver gave a date of birth that didn't quite match up to appearances. Photo: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry &amp; Limerick - Southern Region</p>

Gardaí arrest "very youthful" looking pensioner at West Cork checkpoint

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more