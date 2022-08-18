Only 128 days away: Brown Thomas Christmas Shop open for business

Depending on whether you're a Santa fanatic or a seasonal scrooge, you may or may not be delighted to hear that Brown Thomas' Christmas Shop is open for business.

With it being only 128 days until Christmas, Brown Thomas officially unveiled its Christmas Shop on Thursday, showcasing an extraordinary selection of stunning and stylish festive offerings.

The Brown Thomas Christmas Shop is open for business on Patrick's Street

Launching in the Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores and online at Brownthomas.com, the Christmas Shop is renowned for offering an endless choice of the finest decorations, Christmas trees, stockings, crackers, wreaths and garlands across a variety of festive themes.

The Christmas Shop has opened more than a month before Halloween, as pumpkins are still filling the shelves in other stores. Pic: Dunnes in Macroom

Staff at Brown Thomas in Patrick's Street say stock is already flying off the shelves, with shoppers already in the festive spirit four months out from the big day.