Gardaí arrest "very youthful" looking pensioner at West Cork checkpoint

Gardaí in West Cork were surprised to pull over a "very youthful" looking pensioner recently, as a driver gave a date of birth that didn't quite match up to appearances.

Cork West's Road Policing Unit were conducting a check point on a road in West Cork, stopping drivers for Mandatory Intoxicant Testing, when they met the young looking male.

Suspecting that the man in question was a disqualified driver, Gardaí started questioning, and were amazed to hear his age.

"Cork West RPU stopped a very youthful looking driver at a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing check point - the disqualified driver gave his d.o.b. as a pensioner," said Gardaí on their Facebook page for the Southern Region of Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Whether the man in question has really discovered the fountain of youth is yet to be seen, as Gardaí say they will be taking the "disqualified pensioner" and his doubtful birthday to court.

"Vehicle seized, driver arrested, and back to the courthouse we go," they said.