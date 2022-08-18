Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 11:41

Green light for mixed-use development at former Cork city pub following appeal

Cork City Council had granted conditional planning permission for proposals put forward by Dooneen Property Developments Limited but a third-party appeal was later lodged.
Green light for mixed-use development at former Cork city pub following appeal

An Bord Pleanála (ABP) has upheld Cork City Council’s decision to approve a mixed-use development on the site of the former Lakelands Tavern on Avenue De Rennes in Mahon.

Amy Nolan

An Bord Pleanála (ABP) has upheld Cork City Council’s decision to approve a mixed-use development on the site of the former Lakelands Tavern on Avenue De Rennes in Mahon.

Cork City Council had granted conditional planning permission for proposals put forward by Dooneen Property Developments Limited to demolish the former bar and to construct three retail units and 39 residential units at the site, however a third-party appeal was later lodged.

The appellant had claimed that the design and density of the proposed development was not in keeping with existing structures in the local area.

They also claimed that the plans had “not shown how they reflect the existing character of the area”.

“The area is a family neighbourhood, with three schools on the development’s proposed road, local shops, [a] community centre, and numerous family homes.

“A high-rise building comprised of one and two-bedroom apartments does not reflect this demographic.

“This type of building would be more suited to inner-city professional living,” they said.

Privacy concerns were also cited by the appellant who said that while they believe the “current site/structure in place is in need of serious renovation/overhaul” the proposed development was “not appropriate”.

ABP has now ruled in favour of the council’s decision, subject to 15 conditions.

One stipulates that the proposed apartments must not be used for any short term residential letting.

In making its decision on the case, the board reasoned that, having regard to the provisions in the new Cork City Development Plan, the zoning of the site and the Mahon Local Area Plan 2014, the proposed development “would not seriously injure the visual and residential amenity of the area”.

It also said the proposed development, subject to compliance with the conditions set out, “would not be prejudicial to public health and would be acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety and convenience”.

The 39 residential units proposed will be split into 19 two-bedroom apartments and 20 one-bedroom apartments in a single block ranging in height from three to five storeys.

Read More

Cork City development plan reopens to consultation following call from minister to change some aspects

More in this section

Woman Holding up a shop sign saying: Sorry we're Closed Well-known Cork city centre business to close its doors
An Post release new stamp marking centenary of Michael Collins' death An Post release new stamp marking centenary of Michael Collins' death
Cork City development plan reopens to consultation following call from minister to change some aspects Cork City development plan reopens to consultation following call from minister to change some aspects
planning
<p> English Market Cooking Demo with Orla McAndrew and her assistant Ber Howard during Cork on a Fork Festival, a new food festival running across Cork City centre until Sunday, August 21. Photo Joleen Cronin</p>

Cork on a Fork day two: What's on today? 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more