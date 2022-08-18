Green light for mixed-use development at former Cork city pub following appeal

An Bord Pleanála (ABP) has upheld Cork City Council’s decision to approve a mixed-use development on the site of the former Lakelands Tavern on Avenue De Rennes in Mahon.

Cork City Council had granted conditional planning permission for proposals put forward by Dooneen Property Developments Limited to demolish the former bar and to construct three retail units and 39 residential units at the site, however a third-party appeal was later lodged.

The appellant had claimed that the design and density of the proposed development was not in keeping with existing structures in the local area.

They also claimed that the plans had “not shown how they reflect the existing character of the area”.

“The area is a family neighbourhood, with three schools on the development’s proposed road, local shops, [a] community centre, and numerous family homes.

“A high-rise building comprised of one and two-bedroom apartments does not reflect this demographic.

“This type of building would be more suited to inner-city professional living,” they said.

Privacy concerns were also cited by the appellant who said that while they believe the “current site/structure in place is in need of serious renovation/overhaul” the proposed development was “not appropriate”.

ABP has now ruled in favour of the council’s decision, subject to 15 conditions.

One stipulates that the proposed apartments must not be used for any short term residential letting.

In making its decision on the case, the board reasoned that, having regard to the provisions in the new Cork City Development Plan, the zoning of the site and the Mahon Local Area Plan 2014, the proposed development “would not seriously injure the visual and residential amenity of the area”.

It also said the proposed development, subject to compliance with the conditions set out, “would not be prejudicial to public health and would be acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety and convenience”.

The 39 residential units proposed will be split into 19 two-bedroom apartments and 20 one-bedroom apartments in a single block ranging in height from three to five storeys.