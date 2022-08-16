Fines issued for illegally parking in disabled spots increase in county Cork

THE number of Fixed Charge Notices issued to vehicles parked illegally in disabled parking spaces in Cork County increased significantly last year in comparison to the overall amount for 2020.

According to data released to The Echo through freedom of information Cork County Council has confirmed that from the period January 1 to December 31 in 2020, there were 231 Fixed Charge Notices issued for parking a vehicle in a disabled persons parking bay without displaying a valid disabled persons parking permit.

The figure for the period January 1 to December 31, 2021 again for Cork County showed an increase of 47 with a total of 278. Fixed Charge Notices issued for parking a vehicle in a disabled persons parking bay without displaying a valid disabled persons parking permit.

The number of complaints made against traffic wardens in Cork County increased last year when compared to the overall number of complaints made against traffic wardens in 2020.

The number of unpaid parking tickets in Cork County increased by 100 last year in comparison to the number of unpaid parking tickets in 2020.

There were 1,379 unpaid parking tickets in 2020.

This number increased by 100 last year as a spokesperson for Cork County Council confirmed there were 1,479 unpaid parking tickets in County Cork last year.