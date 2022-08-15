Sultans of Ping add second Cork Opera House date

After selling out within 48 hours when tickets first went on sale in May, Cork’s The Sultans of Ping have announced an extra night for their 30th Anniversary performance in Cork Opera House.

Already sold out on Saturday, February 11, 2023, Sultans of Ping have added a new date on Friday, February 10, 2023 in Cork Opera House with tickets going on sale this Wednesday at 10am.

The Sultans of Ping will be celebrating 30 years since the release of their iconic debut album Casual Sex In The Cineplex and each night will feature different special guests making each show a unique one-off experience.

Formed in Cork in 1988 by Niall O'Flaherty, Pat O'Connell, Paul Fennelly and Ger Lyons, The Sultans of Ping came to the attention of the Irish and UK music press, when 'Where's Me Jumper' a wonderfully absurd slice of guitar-driven indie-pop, crashed into the charts in 1992.

Speaking on the upcoming shows in Cork Opera House drummer Morty McCarthy said: "It's our first time playing in Cork since 2014 and we are really excited to be playing Cork Opera House for the first time in the band's history."