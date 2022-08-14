Red flag in place at Cork beach due to 'sewage plume in bathing waters'

Beachgoers at one of County Cork's most popular beaches were left disappointed when they were told they couldn't swim there.

Cork County Council Beachguards posted a warning on Facebook earlier today.

"Red flag is flying at The Warren Beach. It is closed for swimming today due to a potential public health risk with water quality."

Later in the afternoon, on Facebook, the beachguards posted a message to explain the source of the issues.

"Bathing is prohibited due to observation of suspected sewage plume in the bathing waters," the post said.

They said the likely cause was the "possible impact from wastewater infrastructure failure".

They added that the expected duration of the 'Do not swim' notice was to be confirmed.

Updates will be published on the Cork County Council website, on Twitter and on beaches.ie.