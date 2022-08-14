Westlife fans in a 'world of their own' after Cork gigs

SOME of Cork’s most diehard Westlife fans say they are still buzzing following the group’s well-received Páirc Uí Chaoimh performances over the weekend.

The boyband spent two nights on Leeside as part of their Wild Dreams tour which saw a total of 80,000 music lovers flock to their concerts over the course of two days.

Dublin band Wild Youth and British singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé played as support before the band opened with one of it’s most popular numbers Starlight.

Victoria Piper, who has followed the group since childhood, was one of few to attend both concerts.

For as long as she can remember, the 29-year-old said she has always put the band first.

“I can remember going to my Irish oral, having lost my voice because I had attended the concert just two days before. Westlife always came first no matter what.”

The concerts brought back fond memories for Victoria who has kept her tickets as a keepsake from every concert.

“There was one year when my family wanted to take me on a Disney cruise but I refused because it clashed with a Westlife concert I wanted to go to. It would have been the holiday of a lifetime but still-to this day-I have no regrets.”

Victoria said she has been to well over 20 concerts during her lifetime to date.

"My friend Jayde who came with me to both of the concerts on Friday and Saturday night said she preferred the second concert but for me any Westlife concert I’ve been to has been just as incredible as the last.”

Victoria’s mum Michelle, who attended Friday’s night concert, has always been supportive of her passion.

“She’ll always tap the shoulder of the person in front of her and apologise to them in advance for my screaming,” she laughed.

“I can never hold it together when they come on stage. When the band came to Croke Park in 2019 we went to see them. On the second night, we drove to Mahon Point where the concert was being screened and watched them again.”