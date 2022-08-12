PICS: Fans flock to the Páirc for a date with Westlife 

With only a couple of hour to go until Westlife take the stage of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork city is alive with fans enjoying the sunshine and making their way to the venue.

The boyband take to the stage of Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight and tomorrow as part of their Wild Dreams Tours.

Amy, Jane, Elaine and Chelsea Duggan and Shane Farmer all from Midleton at the Westlife concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Fans have come from far and wide for the event, with groups from Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands joining throngs of Corkonians for what promises to be an epic occasion.

Lord Mayor, Fine Gael councillor, Deirdre Forde described the event as being like a “comeback” for Cork city.

Rob Heffernan with Louise, Will and Jennifer Pollock from Lenenaghmore at the Westlife concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“We spent two years dealing with an enforced lockdown. Now it’s time to put all that behind us and celebrate bringing business into the city centre,” she said.

Davina McGowen, (left) Ballinlough and Elaine Kavnagh , Cobh at the Westlife concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Cork City & County Chairperson of Vintners Federation of Ireland, Michael O’Donovan described the significant knock-on effect predicted as a result of the concert.

“This has come as such a boost to the region. We are going to be extremely busy over the next two days with 40,000 people expected to come to the city both on Friday and Saturday. The entertainment won’t be just at the stadium.

Fans from Germany, Switzerland and Belfast at the Westlife concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

"It will also be in venues before and after the concert. Pubs, restaurants and hotels are all getting a shot in the arm. Even the taxis and towns and villages en route are getting in on the action. This is business that is so vital to the community.”

Fans from The Netherlands at the Westlife concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Cork Business Association President, Kevin Herlihy said the buzz surrounding the concert is giving businesses a lift.

“It’s going to be a bumper weekend for Cork city,” Mr Herlihy. “All the hotels are full. It’s great to see these concerts coming back after Covid which was so tough on everybody. We had Ed Sheeran, Elton John and now Westlife which is the pinnacle of everything.”