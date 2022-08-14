'A community coming together to help each other': Tinder-style app for people who wish to have a baby 

A TINDER-style app for people determined to conceive has now recorded users in Cork as men and women explore alternative ways to start a family.

Perth-based CEO of Just a Baby, Paul Ryan said that his business, which facilitates would-be parents in finding conception partners, has attracted users across Ireland including in Cork.

While he did not reveal exact numbers the entrepreneur said that Ireland currently ranks before Italy, Sweden and New Zealand in terms of its uptake.

The app, Paul explains, was designed to expand the possibilities around how children are conceived.

Paul decided to set up the business after hearing poignant stories from friends and acquaintances in need of sperm, egg or surrogacy.

The entrepreneur said his family come from an Irish Catholic background which made the decision to create the app even more challenging.

“While my dad is okay with it, mum is quite conservative and still refuses to talk about my business."

He spoke of how a number of Corkonians have already taken to the app.

“There has been pretty good penetration into the Irish market, considering the country’s population,” he said.

“This is happening in every part of Ireland. It happened before the app even existed.

The only difference is it was a lot more hush-hush before. It’s not fair that this is a subject that is stigmatised. Why should people be ashamed that they want to have a kid?”

Fertility clinics are available for people struggling to get pregnant. However, there are huge challenges there for people trying to find someone to have a baby with.”

“This isn’t a sperm donor app. I don’t see guys as sperm donors per se. Instead, people have the opportunity to meet each other and decide together how they are going to move forward.

People on the app are all over the world but we have plenty in Ireland.

There are some people who are single as well as gay couples. There is also the odd person with fertility issues in a relationship but needs help with sperm or an egg. It’s basically like a community coming together to help each other.

“Conception was restricted to people who comply with social constructs which felt unfair in so many ways. This creates a safe space for people so they don’t have to be seen as someone who is considered alternative. What we are doing is something that needs to be normalised because there shouldn’t be just one way to start a family.”