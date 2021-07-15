Cork-based company launches first of its kind home fertility test

A Cork-based company has launched Ireland’s first consultant-led home-based fertility testing service.

Advanced Medical Services (AMS), which provides nationwide medical screening services, worked with one of Ireland's leading fertility experts Dr Lyuda Shkrobot to provide couples in Ireland with a service that is comprehensive, comfortable and easy to understand.

The HSE estimates that one in six couples in Ireland will experience fertility difficulties when trying to conceive.

The home-based fertility test from AMS has been designed to streamline the process for women and allow them to keep track of fertility hormones, enabling them to make informed decisions about their reproductive needs and family planning.

Speaking about the launch of this service, Dr Lyuda csaid the home testing kit “offers a comprehensive picture of fertility status, all whilst being carried out in the privacy of one’s own home”.

“The service is consultant-led, which provides couples with access to the supports they need, and ensures informed insights are gathered from the test,” she said.

Dr Shkrobot, who earned her Medical Degree at Vinnitsa State Medical University, specialising in Obstetrics and Gynecology and obtaining a Masters (MSc) in Ultrasound, as well as a Masters (MSc) in Reproductive Endocrinology said she is “deeply passionate about helping women to understand their hormone levels and how they can impact fertility”.

“This is a proactive approach to family planning and the service is perfect for anyone who is curious about their fertility, wants to start a family, or is thinking about pregnancy,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer at Advanced Medical Services, Ed Donovan, said the home-based fertility testing service “brings a new dimension” to its medical screening services.

“We were delighted to work with Dr Lyuda Shkrobot in developing this programme. Her expertise in this field is unparalleled and we truly believe that we are offering something that can be of real benefit to couples all over Ireland.

“Fertility testing is an area that we were keen to get involved in, as we believed we could offer something to couples who were planning to start a family.

“As a company, we have adapted a number of our services to allow people to carry out medical screening in the comfort of their own homes. We believe that a private and discreet approach to this service can help increase accessibility to fertility testing, and lead to more informed decisions for couples,” he said.

The service has been designed for women from their late 20s into their 40s, who are curious about their fertility and are planning on having children.

Once a sample is returned to the laboratory, AMS dispatches results, which are extensively reviewed by a specialist fertility consultant who will be able to provide recipients with valuable insights and recommendations, within three to five working days.