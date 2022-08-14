Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 07:45

The Riptide Movement to perform in Cork

The band are known for hits such as 'All Works Out', 'Elephant in the Room', 'You and I' and 'Changeling'. 
A limited number of tickets are still available. 

Ellen O'Regan

Internationally acclaimed four-piece The Riptide Movement are performing in Cork later this month, as the Dublin rock band take to the Seachurch stage in Ballycotton on August 26.

The number one, gold-selling, Choice-nominated lads from Lucan have toured across Europe, headlined at Electric Picnic, played Glastonbury and Benicassim, and even supported the Rolling Stones.

The band are known for hits such as ‘All Works Out’, ‘Elephant in the Room’, ‘You and I’ and ‘Changeling’, and their 2014 album, Getting Through, reached number one in Ireland within a week of release, and is now gold-selling.

General manager of Sea Church, John Kidney, said: “It’s fantastic to have one of Ireland’s best-performing bands here to play with us at Sea Church. 

"Riptide Movement gigs are always incredible, and there is no doubt the four guys know how to put on a great show.”

A limited number of tickets are still available on the Sea Church website, at seachurch.ie, for €35. Doors will open for the standing gig on Friday, August 26 at 8pm.

