‘This donation will help us greatly’: Cork RNLI receives cheque from Irish expats in San Francisco

Union Hall RNLI has received a welcome boost from Irish expats who recently presented a cheque for over $500 to the station.

Pamela Deasy, a volunteer fundraiser with the RNLI, was presented with the cheque given to the volunteers by John Farley on behalf of McCarthy’s Bar in San Francisco.

The bar is owned by Eileen McCarthy who is originally from Drinagh in West Cork.

John is a lifelong supporter of the RNLI with first-hand experience of their work after he, his sister and his niece were rescued a number of years ago when their boat broke down off the Old Head of Kinsale.

He and Eileen have now installed a lifeboat collection box in McCarthy’s Bar so fundraising can continue into the future.

"On behalf of all our team, we wish to thank Eileen and John for thinking of us in Union Hall," Ms Deasy said.

"This donation will help us greatly, with three call outs in the last two weeks, this donation will help with training costs for our volunteers, as it costs roughly €1,557 per crew member annually."