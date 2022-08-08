Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 19:47

Gardaí advise of road closures later this week to manage traffic for Westlife gigs in Cork

Tens of thousands of fans are due to flock to the well-known venue on Friday and Saturday evening to see Westlife perform.
Gardaí advise of road closures later this week to manage traffic for Westlife gigs in Cork

Westlife performing at the Aviva Stadium last month. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Amy Nolan

People attending the Westlife gigs in Páirc Uí Chaoimh later this week have been advised to allow plenty of time to get to the venue, with a number of planned road closures to facilitate the safe movement of traffic. 

Tens of thousands of fans are due to flock to the well-known venue on Friday and Saturday evening to see Westlife perform.

Road closures 

Ahead of the gigs, Gardaí have announced that a traffic management plan, consisting of some road closures, will be in place on both days from 10am to midnight.

Roads affected are junctions around Monahan Road, namely the Maryville-Blackrock Road junction; the Ardfoyle-Park Avenue junction and the Monahan Road-Link Road junction.

From 4pm there will be restricted access onto Centre Park Road and Monahan Road with full closure from 5pm.

Churchyard Lane and Crab Lane will be closed from 5pm, with access for residents only. 

It is envisaged that there will be 40,000 patrons attending each night and Gardaí have encouraged concertgoers to allow plenty of time to get to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

People are asked to use public or shared transport where possible.

The drop off area for taxis will be on Victoria Road, just before Marina Walk.

All other large public service vehicles are to set down and pick up on the Boreenmanna Road, near the Maxol filling station.

Gates both nights are at 6pm. 

Read More

Westlife announce support acts for Cork shows

More in this section

Works commence on new state-of-the-art cancer care centre in Cork city Works commence on new state-of-the-art cancer care centre in Cork city
Woman, 43, appears before Cork District Court charged with making false statements and reports to Gardaí Woman, 43, appears before Cork District Court charged with making false statements and reports to Gardaí
€1.3m to upgrade Cork's rural roads and laneways €1.3m to upgrade Cork's rural roads and laneways
entertainment#music
PICS: First flight for rare eagle born in West Cork

PICS: First flight for rare eagle born in West Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more