Gardaí advise of road closures later this week to manage traffic for Westlife gigs in Cork

People attending the Westlife gigs in Páirc Uí Chaoimh later this week have been advised to allow plenty of time to get to the venue, with a number of planned road closures to facilitate the safe movement of traffic.

Tens of thousands of fans are due to flock to the well-known venue on Friday and Saturday evening to see Westlife perform.

Road closures

Ahead of the gigs, Gardaí have announced that a traffic management plan, consisting of some road closures, will be in place on both days from 10am to midnight.

Roads affected are junctions around Monahan Road, namely the Maryville-Blackrock Road junction; the Ardfoyle-Park Avenue junction and the Monahan Road-Link Road junction.

From 4pm there will be restricted access onto Centre Park Road and Monahan Road with full closure from 5pm.

Churchyard Lane and Crab Lane will be closed from 5pm, with access for residents only.

It is envisaged that there will be 40,000 patrons attending each night and Gardaí have encouraged concertgoers to allow plenty of time to get to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

People are asked to use public or shared transport where possible.

The drop off area for taxis will be on Victoria Road, just before Marina Walk.

All other large public service vehicles are to set down and pick up on the Boreenmanna Road, near the Maxol filling station.

Gates both nights are at 6pm.