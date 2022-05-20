Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 10:16

Westlife announce support acts for Cork shows

'The Wild Dreams Tour' will see the band travel across Ireland and the UK, a full four years since their last Irish gig.
Westlife announce support acts for Cork shows

Westlife have today announced the support acts for their two shows in Cork on August 12 and 13.  Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provsion

Amy Nolan

Westlife have today announced the support acts for their two shows in Cork on August 12 and 13. 

The band was forced to reschedule its planned gigs twice since the beginning of the pandemic.

Emeli Sandé and Wild Youth will join Westlife as special guests at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, whilst the special guests for the band at the Aviva Stadium are Sugababes and Soulé.

'The Wild Dreams Tour' will see the band travel across Ireland and the UK.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian's return to music in 2018 has been a phenomenal success and has included two albums hitting the number one and number two spots in the UK charts, some of their most successful radio records to date, and their fastest selling tour of all time. 

The band will play Wembley Stadium for the first time this August.

Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ie.

Read More

Westlife announce two Cork concert dates

More in this section

Appeal for information on man missing from Cork Appeal for information on man missing from Cork
Garda Man dies after being hit by lorry on M8
Domestic violance Cork has highest number of domestic violence victims accessing rent support in Ireland
#music
<p>Dancers, artists and film makers are putting on a special exhibition and performance in the Crawford College of Art and Design on Grand Parade on Saturday, to highlight the essential rights of trees in Cork. </p>

Exhibition and performance to highlight rights of trees in Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more