Westlife announce support acts for Cork shows

Westlife have today announced the support acts for their two shows in Cork on August 12 and 13.

The band was forced to reschedule its planned gigs twice since the beginning of the pandemic.

Emeli Sandé and Wild Youth will join Westlife as special guests at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, whilst the special guests for the band at the Aviva Stadium are Sugababes and Soulé.

'The Wild Dreams Tour' will see the band travel across Ireland and the UK.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian's return to music in 2018 has been a phenomenal success and has included two albums hitting the number one and number two spots in the UK charts, some of their most successful radio records to date, and their fastest selling tour of all time.

The band will play Wembley Stadium for the first time this August.

Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ie.