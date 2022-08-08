Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 08:46

Everyone is at risk and we must not stigmatise one community': Cork senator pushes for monkeypox stategy

Speaking after cases in Ireland rose to 97 last week, he said a robust strategy is needed, and care must be taken not to stigmatise any one community.
Everyone is at risk and we must not stigmatise one community': Cork senator pushes for monkeypox stategy

A health professional prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris. (Alain Jocard, Pool via AP, FIle)

Echo reporter

A Cork senator is calling for a meeting of public health officials and relevant health groups, to tackle the rise in cases of monkeypox here in Ireland.

Speaking after cases in Ireland rose to 97 last week, Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer says a robust strategy is needed, and care must be taken not to stigmatise any one community.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recently approved recommendations by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to provide pre-exposure prophylactic vaccination to those at high risk of infection.

The Cork senator welcomed the Minister’s review of the NIAC advice in relation to vaccination, and the HSE’s engagement to date with the various relevant groups in order to protect those most vulnerable to the virus, but said he had written to Mr Donnelly and Minister of State Frank Feighan “proposing that we take this engagement further by convening a meeting of the HSE, NIAC, public health officials, sexual health workers, and all relevant health groups, to put in place a robust strategy.”

He pointed to the fact that the World Health Organisation has declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

“Everyone is at risk of contracting the virus, regardless of sexual orientation, and while we must engage with those most at risk of contracting the virus, we must also be conscious not to stigmatise any one community,” he said.

“The public information campaign currently being worked on will be crucial to that, which is why I am proposing bringing all relevant groups together in advance of its rollout,” the Cork senator said.

Read More

Cork professor says monkeypox should be a wake-up call

More in this section

Met Éireann is predicting Ireland may experience ‘heatwave conditions’ from Wednesday Met Éireann is predicting Ireland may experience ‘heatwave conditions’ from Wednesday
lateral flow test for covid-19 being carried out at home Covid-19: Decrease in outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry
Child stock Almost 3,000 children in Cork and Kerry waiting for first contact from disability network teams 
healthhealth crisis
Emergency services respond to collision in Cork town

Emergency services respond to collision in Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more