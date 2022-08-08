Everyone is at risk and we must not stigmatise one community': Cork senator pushes for monkeypox stategy

A Cork senator is calling for a meeting of public health officials and relevant health groups, to tackle the rise in cases of monkeypox here in Ireland.

Speaking after cases in Ireland rose to 97 last week, Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer says a robust strategy is needed, and care must be taken not to stigmatise any one community.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recently approved recommendations by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to provide pre-exposure prophylactic vaccination to those at high risk of infection.

The Cork senator welcomed the Minister’s review of the NIAC advice in relation to vaccination, and the HSE’s engagement to date with the various relevant groups in order to protect those most vulnerable to the virus, but said he had written to Mr Donnelly and Minister of State Frank Feighan “proposing that we take this engagement further by convening a meeting of the HSE, NIAC, public health officials, sexual health workers, and all relevant health groups, to put in place a robust strategy.”

He pointed to the fact that the World Health Organisation has declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

“Everyone is at risk of contracting the virus, regardless of sexual orientation, and while we must engage with those most at risk of contracting the virus, we must also be conscious not to stigmatise any one community,” he said.

“The public information campaign currently being worked on will be crucial to that, which is why I am proposing bringing all relevant groups together in advance of its rollout,” the Cork senator said.