Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 15:26

UCC researchers seeking volunteers to take part in a 12-week nutrition study

The ‘My Planet Diet” is a 12-week nutrition study that offers participants an opportunity to improve their health while following a planet-friendly diet.
UCC researchers seeking volunteers to take part in a 12-week nutrition study

RESEARCHERS at the University College Cork (UCC) School of Food and Nutritional Sciences are looking for volunteers to help them conduct research into how to develop dietary guidelines that will help to protect health, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

RESEARCHERS at the University College Cork (UCC) School of Food and Nutritional Sciences are looking for volunteers to help them conduct research into how to develop dietary guidelines that will help to protect health, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The ‘My Planet Diet” is a 12-week nutrition study that offers participants an opportunity to improve their health while following a planet-friendly diet.

The study will also look at whether these guidelines can provide people with the sufficient nutrients they require, in comparison to a healthy diet that does not take environmental impact into account.

Researchers are seeking healthy adults aged 18-64 who eat meat most days to participate in the 12-week study with benefits including feedback on their existing diet and tailored nutritional advice from a qualified nutritionist. They will also be provided with personalised resources and recipes along the way.

Professor Mairead Kiely, Head, School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, UCC, and Principal Investigator of the study said: 

“Recent studies have shown that what and how we eat can have an impact on the environment."

"This study will allow us to create a diet that is healthier for people, and healthier for the planet," she added.

Professor Mairead Kiely, Head, School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, UCC, and Principal Investigator of the study
Professor Mairead Kiely, Head, School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, UCC, and Principal Investigator of the study

To help inform the study, the researchers will collect information on participants’ dietary intake, analyse nutrient levels in their urine and blood, and take measurements such as weight, height, and blood pressure.

The study is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine. The information collected will be used to inform policymakers and support the development of sustainable dietary guidelines.

This study is a collaboration between University College Cork, University College Dublin, and Queen’s University, Belfast and is part of an all-island project on Sustainable Healthy Diets, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and DAERA in Northern Ireland and led by Teagasc Ashtown.

More information is available by emailing the study researcher Ursula Leonard: myplanetdiet@ucc.ie

Read More

Irish Water warns works ongoing in parts of city

More in this section

Archie Battersbee court case ‘Beautiful little boy’ Archie Battersbee dies in hospital, mother announces
Dillon Quirke 4/7/2021 Micheál Martin leads tributes to hurler ‘taken far too young’ after collapsing on pitch
Taoiseach offers condolences following 'heart-breaking tragedy' in Ballybunion Taoiseach offers condolences following 'heart-breaking tragedy' in Ballybunion
ucc#food
<p>The scene has been preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Man dies following collision in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more