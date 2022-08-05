€99m fee for refugee accommodation an 'estimate' claims Government; Cork business says only a fraction of published contract paid

Last month, Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath said taking in Ukrainian refugees could cost the State in excess of €1bn this year.
Mr McGrath said there was no way of predicting exactly how many Ukrainian refugees might come to Ireland, and he cautioned that there was no indication the war would end any time soon.
“It is possible that the costs associated with looking after people coming from Ukraine could exceed €1bn in the current year, when you take into account all of the different forms of support that we are providing as a country, so I don’t think anybody can accuse us of not stepping up to the mark,” Mr McGrath said.
Last week the Aviva Stadium was used to temporarily house around 100 refugees before they were transferred to other accommodation.
With the new academic year approaching, thousands of refugees face the prospect of having to leave their accommodation in the coming weeks.
Of the 43,000 Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Ireland since the end of February, over three-quarters have sought accommodation from the State.
Of the 32,000 who have sought State accommodation, around 28,000 have been placed in serviced accommodation and a further 1,100 are in emergency accommodation.
The Government is understood to expect that up to 50,000 people will have arrived from Ukraine by the end of August.