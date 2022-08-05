'We would like to make as much as we can for charity': Bungee jump at 'spectacular' Cork location

A Cork landowner is hoping to stage Ireland’s highest bungee jump on his own land.

Cathal Dinneen wants 180 people to sign up for the jump, on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday August, 28. They will jump off the edge of the scenic Coolum Cliffs near Courtmacsherry, on Cathal’s land. All funds will go towards the Cork City Hospitals Children’s Club, a charity that organises Disneyland trips for children, and RNLI Courtmacsherry Harbour Lifeboat Station.

Cathal, who inherited the land from his uncle, came up with the idea after recalling a bungee jump he participated in in Queensland 20 years ago. He will be among those taking the plunge during the weekend.

“Normally, bungee jumps in Ireland are done in locations like car parks and only from a quarter of the height. However, there is nowhere as spectacular as this,” Cathal said.

“This will be a really stunning location. It will also be personal for me, given that I have a connection with the land. The main thing, however, is that we raise as much money as we can for charity. We tried the event four years ago, before the pandemic, albeit on a much smaller scale. This time, we would like to bring it back bigger and better than before.”

UK Bungee Club, one of the world’s leading bungee-jumping companies, will be facilitating.

“All the equipment will be coming by boat,” Cathal said. “Right now, we are at the 60 mark, but our hope is to increase that to 180. It will all depend on how many people we can get during the next few weeks. If I could sell it out, we could make massive money for both of the charities.”

Cathal Dinneen organiser with members of the Courtmacsherry RNLI , Sean Maxwell, Evin O'Sullivan, and Stuart Russell who are taking part in the bungee jump in aid of the RNLI and Cork City Hospitals Children's Club at Coolum Cliffs at Seven Heads at the end of August. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Cathal, the owner of Coolim Construction, described the unique nature of his event.

“This is the highest location you are going to get,” Cathal said.

“It’s right between the Galley Head and the Old Head. From the crane you will be able to see both. In Queensland, this (bungee jumping) is a major tourist attraction. We don’t plan on making any money out of this for ourselves, but we would like to make as much as we possibly can for charity.”

Cathal is excited about seeing the location brought to life for a day.

“I also farm on the land and it’s very rare I see anyone when I’m out. It will be nice to see the place filled with people.”

Anyone interested in participating in ‘Ireland’s Highest Bungee Jump’ can do so by raising €350 or more for the initiative.

All completed sponsorship cards and raised funds must be submitted on or before August 12, 2022. Please contact Sean Maxwell on 086 7306971 to arrange collection.

Anyone without a printer in need of a sponsorship card can email their postal address to highestleapforcharity@gmail.com.

Interested parties can also find out more on Instagram, @highestleapforcharity, and Facebook, @irelandshighestcharitybungeejump.