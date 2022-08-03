Two swimmers rescued off Cork coast

Two swimmers were brought to shore following an alert to the Coastguard on Wednesday evening.

The individuals found themselves unable to return to shore off the coast of Ringabella Bay, in County Cork, close to Fountainstown Beach.

A call came into the Valentia Coastguard around 7.20pm.

Crosshaven RNLI and the local Coastguard units proceeded to assist the individuals, however, in the meantime a local vessel picked up the pair and brought them safely back to shore.

The Valentia Coastguard assured The Echo the two swimmers were in perfect health and they were fine to go about their business once they were returned to shore.