Popular Cork attraction building new facility

Fota Wildlife Park is working on a brand new ‘Education, Conservation and Research Centre.’

The new €5m project is set to start construction next month.

Three critically endangered Black and white ruffed lemur babies born to 20-year-old mother Cloud and 10-year-old father, Paraic at Fota Wildlife Park. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

According to the Irish Examiner, the new facility will educate young minds on the importance of the wildlife kingdom and biodiversity.

Fota Wildlife Park director Sean McKeown has said the park hopes some 30,000 Junior and Leaving Certificate students will be visiting the new facility once it is completed.

Giraffe's feeding at Fota Wildlife park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Among future plans for the popular Cork attraction is a new restaurant and indoor interpretive centre along with additional animals and species, such as Asiatic bears and Bongo or Sable Antelopes as well as a new house for Siamang gibbons, native to Malaysia and Sumatra.