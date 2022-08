AN open-air cinema is set to return to Cork’s historic City Gaol this month following successful screenings earlier this summer.

Scenic Cinema’s outdoor cinema will see some special screenings return to Cork City Gaol on Saturday, August 20.

For the family, The Lion King (1994 original) will be screened at 2pm on Saturday and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will be screened at 4.30pm.

For the adults, a special screening of Michael Collins will kick off at 8pm on Saturday evening, with August marking 100 years since his death.

People are advised to bring a picnic, a blanket, or a camp chair, or sit in the VIP section with a comfy seat.

The movies will be screened on a big screen outdoors inside the walls of the former prison.