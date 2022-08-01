'These are not places to grow up in': Figures highlight worrying increase of Cork children in homeless accommodation

In June, 466 individuals in Cork were seeking emergency accommodation. A total of 74 families and 49 single-parent families in the southwest sought accommodation from the Government, involving 106 adults and 145 child dependents.
Communications and campaigns manager with Cork Simon, Paul Sheehan, said the figures outlined a sharp increase, particularly in child homelessness.
“Cork has seen a 13% increase in 12 months and the number of children in the southwest in emergency accommodation has risen from 94 in June last year to 145 in June 2022.”
The Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said services are struggling to cope with demand.