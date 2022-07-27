Series of special events to take place in Cork town to mark centenary of civil war events

PASSAGE West Maritime Museum is organising a series of special events marking the centenary of the landing of National Army soldiers in the area and the Battle of Rochestown in August 1922 during the Irish Civil War.

The theme of the commemorations is reconciliation and will include the opening of a special exhibition in the museum at 7pm on Friday, August 5 followed by lectures on the subject.

An unveiling of a plaque by Minister Michael McGrath TD will also take place along with a re-enactment at Tom Fahy Park, Passage West at 7pm on Saturday, August 6 to commemorate the landing.

Picture: Denis Minihane.

A reconciliation ceremony will also be marked by the unveiling of a plaque by Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde and wreath laying representing Free State and Anti-Treaty soldiers at 2pm on Sunday, August 7 at Moneygourney. The site is best known for its association with the Battle of Rochestown.

Local history lovers can avail of lectures in the PACE Centre, adjoining the maritime museum at 7.30pm on Monday, August 8.

There will also be music recitals, readings, displays and valuations of historical artifacts and museum tours. Everyone is welcome to attend and all events are free.

Passage West Maritime Museum’s collection extends across a range of categories such as maritime history, emigration, the US naval presence in Cork Harbour and the stories of generations of seamen associated with the town.

While the focus of the museum centres around the story of Passage West and its relationship to the sea, future exhibitions will feature other aspects of local history such as the Cork Blackrock and Passage Railway, folklife, fishing, rowing, social and political history and noted personalities from the locality.

In recent years, the museum has become a permanent home to store and display a wide variety of rare artifacts and archival material from various sources.