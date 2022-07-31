Man fined for begging and for being drunk and a danger to return to Romania

A MIDDLE-AGED Romanian man came to the attention of gardaí twice during a visit to Cork and now he has come to court showing his plane ticket to fly back to Bucharest.

In one incident, Sergeant Pat Lyons said that it was reported that Georgel Vasile was hassling a group of women at South Mall.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, they found the accused urinating on the street.

More recently, on June 21, the same man was seen begging aggressively in Cork city centre.

Sgt Lyons said the accused was seen begging in Cork city by aggressively stopping people on the street and begging for coins.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher commenced his submission in mitigation, stating: “The good news is that Mr Vasile is flying back to Romania.

“He has a Ryanair ticket to Bucharest. He was here three months but it did not work out and he was homeless for the period he was here.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €100 fine on the accused for begging and another €100 fine for being drunk and a danger on the occasion where he was hassling women on the street and later urinating on the street.