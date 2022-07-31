Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 08:00

Man fined for begging and for being drunk and a danger to return to Romania

Sgt Lyons said the accused was seen begging in Cork city by aggressively stopping people on the street and begging for coins.
Man fined for begging and for being drunk and a danger to return to Romania

In one incident, Sergeant Pat Lyons said that it was reported that Georgel Vasile was hassling a group of women at South Mall. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A MIDDLE-AGED Romanian man came to the attention of gardaí twice during a visit to Cork and now he has come to court showing his plane ticket to fly back to Bucharest.

In one incident, Sergeant Pat Lyons said that it was reported that Georgel Vasile was hassling a group of women at South Mall.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, they found the accused urinating on the street.

More recently, on June 21, the same man was seen begging aggressively in Cork city centre.

Sgt Lyons said the accused was seen begging in Cork city by aggressively stopping people on the street and begging for coins.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher commenced his submission in mitigation, stating: “The good news is that Mr Vasile is flying back to Romania.

“He has a Ryanair ticket to Bucharest. He was here three months but it did not work out and he was homeless for the period he was here.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €100 fine on the accused for begging and another €100 fine for being drunk and a danger on the occasion where he was hassling women on the street and later urinating on the street.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Cork man is jailed for four months for having heroin for own use
Hospital stock Hospital group says it has undertaken 'substantial work' to address wait lists in Cork hospitals
Man who stole bottle of vodka from shop in Cork city is jailed  Man who stole bottle of vodka from shop in Cork city is jailed 
cork courtcourts
Cork weather: A few days of rain, but signs of dry weather ahead

Cork weather: A few days of rain, but signs of dry weather ahead

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more