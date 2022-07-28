‘Another Fianna Fáiler for the ranks’: Former Lord Mayor of Cork and well-known partner welcome new arrival

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher and his partner, accomplished Cork woman Sandra Murphy have welcomed their first child together.

Announcing the happy news on social media, Ms Murphy, who is a Fianna Fáil local area rep for the Bishopstown area and who, in recent months graduated from UCC with a Master of Laws in Children’s Rights and Family Law, wrote:

“The moment you took your first breath, you took ours away.

“Welcome into our lives Charlotte Murphy-Kelleher - our beautiful little bundle weighing 6lbs 2oz.”

Welcome into our lives Charlotte Murphy-Kelleher - our beautiful little bundle weighing 6lbs 2oz. Thank you Dr Dan McKenna and the incredible teams at @IrelandSouthWID @CUH_Cork for the exceptional care. @KelleherColm pic.twitter.com/ucBtd6Koie — Sandra Murphy (@sandramurphy999) July 27, 2022

Ms Murphy, a communications professional who will also be known for appearing on the Irish version of The Apprentice in 2011 and for her blog and popular Instagram account, Sandra in the City, expressed her thanks to consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Dan McKenna and the “incredible” Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) staff.

Mr Kelleher told The Echo the couple are “absolutely over the moon and most grateful to welcome a happy and healthy baby girl to the world”.

“Another Fianna Fáiler for the ranks,” the Ballincollig-based councillor joked.