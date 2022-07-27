Woman raped by ex-husband told jury he threatened to cut off her fingers using secateurs 

A woman told a jury at a rape trial that her ex-husband threatened to cut her fingers off with the secateurs in his hand and also threatened to kill her if she did not do what he wanted.

The 58-year-old defendant has now been convicted of raping, threatening and sexually assaulting his ex-wife at a time when they were still living in the same house.

He pleaded not guilty to making threats to kill her and cause her serious harm, sexually assaulting her four times, raping her once and carrying out two acts of oral rape – on the same occasion on August 2 2019.

A jury of six men and six women at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today delivered majority 10-2 guilty verdicts on all charges except one sexual assault count on which they disagreed.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt thanked the jury and said he would take evidence in the sentencing hearing including victim impact evidence on Friday at the same court sitting in Dublin.

Separation in 2019

Tom Creed senior counsel prosecuted the case and said the implement the defendant allegedly used to threaten his ex-wife was a garden secateurs – a tool which would have been well capable of doing the damage that was threatened.

The complainant who is now 51, had been in a relationship with the accused for over 20 years and they have adult children.

“In 2019 they separated but they were still living in the same house. They slept in separate beds.

“On August 2 2019 she went to work as usual. She met a family friend after work and went to the pub. She had one drink. They went to a restaurant and she had some glasses of wine with their food. Her friend drove her home. She got home at 8.30pm.

“She went out to the back garden for 20 minutes. The accused came out – they still spoke. She went to make a gin and tonic and asked him did he want one. He said no. She had been texting at the time and came back out and was looking for her mobile phone. She couldn’t find it and asked him to ring it. He said, ‘Don’t worry about your phone. I have it in my back pocket’.

“She said he had a strange look in his eyes. He grabbed a secateurs. He grabbed her by the left hand. He threatened to cut her fingers off. He said to her, ‘I am going to make you suffer. I am going to cut your fingers off’.

She was absolutely terrified. She said she would do anything if he would put it away. He ordered her upstairs. He kept saying he was mad enough to cut her fingers off,” Mr Creed SC said.

Mr Creed said the complainant said her ex-husband pushed her into the bedroom, undressed himself and undressed her and then raped and sexually assaulted her.

The complainant said the defendant was “like a crazy lunatic throughout – very controlling, very forceful.” She said he asked her to consider getting back together. She said she was crying and hyperventilating throughout this and was in such fear that she was prepared to do anything he asked.

Afterwards when he gave her back her phone she rang her friend who arrived at the house with her own husband at 10.30 and she left with them.

She said that the defendant said, “When I get out of prison I will hunt you down and throw you in the back of the van and get rid of you.”

Garda interview

She went to the gardaí the following day and followed this up three weeks later with a formal statement of complaint.

Gardaí interviewed the defendant and he said he wanted to know who she was texting on her phone and that he had seen messages from another man.

He admitted saying, “I felt like cutting off your fingers – just tell the truth please” and that he had a secateurs in his hand at the time. He said, “I picked it up out of pure frustration.”

He said he loved her and it was consuming his life. He acknowledged that she was in fear but he thought the fear was more about him finding out who she was texting than anything else. He said all of the sexual acts were consensual.

Defence argument

Siobhán Lankford, defence senior counsel, emphasised to the jury that the defendant told investigating gardaí that he had picked up the secateurs and said he felt like cutting her fingers. Ms Lankford said, “That may not be very creditable behaviour but does it ground a criminal conviction? There is a difference between saying I will do it and I feel like doing it.”

In relation to the accused asking his ex-wife, after the disputed events, if she would consider getting back together, Ms Lankford asked the jury if that was a question someone would ask if they had just raped someone. She submitted that it was the question someone might ask after consensual sex and if they loved the other person.

Ms Lankford suggested that there were doubts in relation to a number of issues in the case and that the jury had to be satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt.