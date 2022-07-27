Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 14:07

Two Cork Lidl stores to hold major warehouse clearance sales

The warehouse clearance sales kick off tomorrow and will run until Monday. 
Lidl Ireland has announced six new warehouse clearance sales across their stores, with two taking place in Cork. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Amy Nolan

Lidl Ireland has announced six new warehouse clearance sales across their stores, with two taking place in Cork.

The warehouse clearance sales kick off tomorrow and will run until Monday, with the supermarket giant promising new offers each day of the sale.

In Cork, the two participating stores are Lidl Bantry on Glengarriff Road and Lidl Ballincollig in the West City Retail Park in Innishmore.

Items on sale will range from kitchen appliances, DIY tools, health and fitness equipment and accessories, laptops, TV’s and more with up to 80% off.

Offers include a 50” LG UHD Smart TV with Bluetooth on sale for €399.99; an Avita Laptop Pura A9, on sale for €299.99; a Zanussi Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner on sale for €69.99 and Lidl’s 2 in 1 Silver Crest Steam Mop and Steam Cleaner reduced on sale for €39.99.

Offers and items are available on certain dates of the clearance sale.

For further information see Lidl’s website.

