Brazilian harvest festival in Cork this Bank Holiday weekend 

DJ Thiago Negri is Brazilian and living in Cork. He is one of a number of acts playing at Festa Agostina, a celebration of Brazilian culture in Cork this Bank Holiday Monday.

Ellen O'Regan

THERE will be an explosion of Brazilian culture in Cork this August bank holiday, as Festa Agostina will be in full swing.

The authentic ‘Festa Agostina’ Brazilian festival is taking place this bank holiday Monday, August 1, at The Angler’s on Carrigrohane Road, hosted by Circo and organised by Glassroom Events.

Marking the annual harvest celebration in Brazil, those joining in the festivities can expect dungarees, bales of hay, straw hats, checkered shirts, traditional dresses, and a harvest party atmosphere.

The festival will feature authentic and delicious Brazilian cuisine, Caipirinhas, and live Brazilian music to dance the night away.

The event starts from 2pm and is family-friendly for the afternoon and early evening.

From 6pm there is a more grown-up vibe, as live music and dancing will begin with Banda Absoletos from Dublin, and Brazilian DJs including DJ Thiago Negri, who is Brazilian and living in Cork.

Music will continue into the night, until 12am.

The Power Dance Group will be providing Brazilian dancing classes and instruction from 4pm, and there will be plenty of other games, competitions and giveaways from a number of local Brazilian-run businesses and groups.

Circo say they “strive to provide a cross-cultural experience for all nationalities to experience Brazilian culture through their food, drink, music, dancing and festive traditions”.

All nationalities are encouraged to come along and enjoy an amazing and unique experience to top off the bank holiday weekend.

Early Bird tickets are €22 and include admission, one Caipirinha (or non-alcoholic equivalent) and a serving of traditional Brazilian food. Standard tickets are €27. Tickets can be purchased through the Glassroom Events eShop.

