Council to write to AIB and Finance Minister to remind them of 'social responsibilty' to Cork communities

CORK County Council has agreed to write to the chief executive of the AIB and the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe reminding them of their “social responsibility” to communities in the aftermath of their decision not to proceed with the planned changes to its banking services.

AIB last week announced plans to make 70 branches nationwide cashless which prompted a huge public and pollical backlash before the company engaged in a sharp U-turn.

It was agreed at Monday’s full council meeting that the local authority would write to the chief executive of the AIB and Minister Donohoe seeking clarity on why the initial decision to make 12 branches in Cork city and county cashless was made, and to seek reassurance that it won’t happen for at least the next 10 to 15 years.

The council are also to write a letter to the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland thanking him for his role in helping to reverse the decision.

The Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Danny Collins who proposed the motion said: “People power won out.

"As a businessperson myself, 75% of my takings is cash. Elderly people use cash daily. Maybe in 20 or 30 years down the line, everything will become cashless. Our banks have to be made accountable,” he said.

Independent councillor Declan Hurley said: “Rural Ireland won a major victory over the banks and the State. It was reckless of AIB to try and implement this move and reckless of the Government for allowing it to be implemented in the first place.

“Change is probably inevitable, but it needs to come about so it doesn’t put rural communities at risk. There needs to be proper consultation and dialogue,” he added.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said commercial reasons clearly drive banks, but he also wants them to be reminded of their social responsibility.

The motion was unanimously supported by all the councillors.