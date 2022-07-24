Public invited to become 'inmates for an evening' at Cork's Spike Island

MUSIC fans are being invited to become ‘inmates for an evening’ as Spike Island — Ireland’s own Alcatraz — recreates the iconic ‘Folsom Prison’ gig played by the legendary Johnny Cash over 50 years ago.

Following on from their performance at the island’s recent event to mark the anniversary of being handed over from British forces to Irish control, Ireland’s longest-running Johnny Cash tribute band, Strictly Cash, make a much-anticipated return to the historic island next month.

Johnny Cash’s prison performances became legendary in musical circles as he played to some of America’s most hardened criminals at San Quentin and Folsom Prison.

“‘The Man in Black’ became forever linked to his prison gigs, and this special Spike Island performance will recreate his prison escapades,” organisers said. “His Folsom Prison performance resulted in a live album which became one of the defining moments in his career.

Tribute act Strictly Cash has been performing the country singer’s hits for many years and previously played at Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison in 2008 for the 40th anniversary of Cash’s Folsom Prison concert.

Music fans can expect a fitting tribute to the Man in Black at the event on Ireland’s most-famous prison island on Saturday, August 20.

The show will feature many of his iconic hits such as I Walk The Line, Jackson, Ring Of Fire, Get Rhythm, Folsom Prison Blues, and more.

Tickets, costing €25, are on sale by advance booking only.

Boats depart from Kennedy Pier, Cobh, at 5pm and 5.45pm, with time to see the fortress and prison cells before the show. Those on the first sailing receiving a short, guided tour.

Find out more and book at www.spikeislandcork.ie.