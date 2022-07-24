Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 20:16

East Cork venue repurposes shipping container to create new coffee dock

The venue said that the shipping container has been repurposed as a quaint takeaway café. 
Sea Church has announced the opening of a new 'Grab & Go' takeaway café on its ground in an up-cycled shipping container. Source: Sea Church facebook

Roisin Burke

A new East Cork coffee dock has opened in the picturesque village of Ballycotton.

Home of the popular cliff walk and iconic lighthouse, the quaint village is a big hit with tourists and locals alike.

In recent years, the seaside village has seen a new venue turn heads with live music with Sea Church, becoming a must-visit venue.

Now Sea Church has added to its offering, opening a ‘Grab & Go’ coffee shop on the grounds.

Announcing the details on Facebook, it said that Grab & Go, is an up-cycled shipping container, now repurposed for a quaint takeaway café on the hallowed grounds just in front of Sea Church.

The coffee stop offers specialised coffee-making, offering a wide range of caffeinated drinks of all shapes and sizes as well as signature Sea Church sandwiches, sourdough pizzas and gourmet salads.

Of course, no coffee stop would be complete without a selection of homemade scones and pastries also available as well as frozen treats during the summer months.

It said that Grab & Go will open from 9am to 5pm, seven days a week. 

