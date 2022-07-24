Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 17:01

Cork GP encourages groups advised to receive extra Covid-19 booster to avail of the jabs

Second boosters are being recommended for a number of groups of people with third boosters recommended for over 65s. 
Amy Nolan

A CORK GP has encouraged people who have been recommended to receive additional Covid-19 booster vaccines to avail of the jabs when they become available. 

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended a first booster vaccine for children aged five to 11 who are immunocompromised and a second booster vaccine for the following groups: healthcare workers, those aged 50-64, those aged 12-49 who have an underlying medical condition or are residents of long-term care facilities and pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who have not already received a booster vaccine in their current pregnancy.

NIAC has also recommended a third booster for people aged 65 and older and those aged 12-64 who are immunocompromised.

The advice has been endorsed by the interim Chief Medical Officer, Professor Breda Smyth and accepted by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Speaking to The Echo, Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery, who is also a Fianna Fáil councillor, said he welcomed the updates to the vaccination programme and would encourage everyone in the target groups to get the boosters.

“Vaccinations against Covid has been one of the most successful things in terms of preventing death and severe complications from Covid.

“It really has made a huge difference in our management of Covid. We know that immunity wanes and the variants change so it’s important that we do get boosters,” he said.

Dr Sheehan also spoke of the importance of booster vaccines to keep hospitalisation numbers down, alleviating pressure on the healthcare service.

NIAC has also recommended that Covid-19 vaccines may be given at the same time as the seasonal influenza vaccines.

It continues to be recommended that people get and complete their primary vaccine course and booster shot(s) if they haven’t already done so.

