Water works to have 'huge benefits for customers in Blackrock'

Irish Water is to shortly commence works to replace old watermains in Blackrock.

Almost 300 metres of old cast iron watermains within McGrath Park will be replaced with modern pipes.

The utility company says that the works will reduce the number of bursts and interruptions to the supply, and will significantly cut down on the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

Irish Water’s Regional Lead Steven Blennerhassett said that it is hoped the works will be completed by the middle of next month.

“Working with Cork County Council, we have prioritised leakage reduction in the areas that need it most. These works will have huge benefits for our customers in Blackrock,” he said.

The works are being undertaken by Ward and Burke Ltd, on behalf of Irish Water and will run from the entrance to McGrath Park on Church Road.

Irish Water said that in order to minimise disruption for locals, the areas of work will be limited to short sections and traffic management will be in place.

It said there may be some short-term interruptions to the water supply, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruptions these necessary works cause,” said Mr Blennerhassett.

Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or contact them on Twitter @IWCare. For further updates please see the Irish Water website.